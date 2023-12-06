The 'science' behind the perfect cup of coffee

Each time a barista steps behind the counter they work a scientific equation.
Every element in a cup of coffee - like the quality of the water or how the beans are roasted - can radically change the taste profile.
Camp Grounds happy head camper Matthew Bettesworth said he considers each element in every cup.
"It is a lot of little factors that contribute to the final product," he said.
"The water quality is a huge factor in tasting coffee because if you think about it, coffee is 98 per cent water.
"Grinding the bean specifically for your recipe, as you will get those sour qualities, which is under-extracting or a really burnt coffee is over-extracting.
"Also how much coffee you put into the filter and the type of milk you choose as well."
Mr Bettesworth said each staff member is trained in the art of coffee.
The cafe's beloved blend has allowed them to relocate from 82 Dowe Street into a prime location at 322 Peel Street.
After a lengthy renovation period, the popular cafe has opened the new campsite to the public.
"The new fit-out has been fantastic. It's nice to have a space we can call Camp Grounds again," Mr Bettesworth said.
"It is a little bit of a change from our old venue, where it is a little bit more comfortable dining in seats."
The new space has increased their capacity to 55 seats, an increased retail space enabling collaboration with brands, a small local landcare nursery situated at the back of the shop, and even a kayak lighting feature.
"We are really focusing more on our coffee. Our coffee is our main focus here at Camp Grounds and the new space will hopefully enable us to go down the pathway of training and learning and showcase all the brews from around the world," Mr Bettesworth said.
With the opening of the new store along Peel Street also came to the decision to close their Gunnedah location.
"We just had the birth of our beautiful second girl, Daisy," said Mr Bettesworth.
"So, I had to decide between continuing working and driving two years down to Gunnedah and miss seeing my kids grow up, or take that step back and be part of my children's lives.
"We decided as a family to take that step back, and be more at home with my family and focus on the new store."
