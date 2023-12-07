Andren 'really happy' with early signs prior to Sydney state meet

This weekend, the Tamworth City Swimming Club will set off for the Senior State Age Championships boasting what is likely the club's biggest cohort to take part in the competition in a long time.
Seven children will make the journey under the eye of newly-appointed coach, Simon Andren.
And while it has not been an easy year for the kids, in which their training has been disrupted by several changes to the coaching staff, he remains optimistic.
"I think they had a pretty rough year, last year, with two or three coaches and them not knowing what was happening," Andren said.
"It's good for them to have that stability.
"They've set their targets pretty high with what they want to achieve next week."
The team will feature Bella Pollard, Tilani Smith, Ella Fittler, James Ryan, Eliza Griffiths, Chelsea Smith, and Alex Garkusha.
Given the disruptions that have plagued the kids this year, Andren has eased into his role and been pleased with what he has seen in the pool.
But he does not want to put too much pressure on his young charges, many of whom have not swum at this level before.
"I'd like to think that we'd make some finals," Andren said.
"But at the moment, because I've only been here for a couple of months, it's just a matter of watching them improve and getting somewhere around those times that they know they can swim."
To that end, Andren said the discussion around the club has been focused on "building things up again" rather than expecting immediate results.
And, though it still early in his tenure, the preliminary signs from the swimmers have been positive.
They have performed well in the first few meets of the season, and the feedback from the committee and parents has been good.
"I'm really happy with how the kids have settled into new program, the different way I coach," Andren said.
"The club in general has got on board with things, and most people seem to be happy with how things are travelling. It's been good."
The key at the moment, particularly headed into a big competition like State Age, is to help instil the swimmers with the belief that they can compete at a top level.
Particularly the younger ones, Andren said, who are unfamiliar with the representative environment.
"The older guys put enough pressure on themselves, but I think the younger guys don't realise what it's all about yet," he said.
"They get in the pool, swim a fast lap, and realise that 'I can actually do this'. It's nice watching that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.