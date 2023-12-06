Armidale animal shelter shuts down after outbreak of parvovirus, shortage of vaccines

A CASE OF parvovirus has forced Armidale's Companion Animal Shelter to close for a week.
The shelter will re-open on Monday, December 11 after officers have disinfected the building, next to the airport.
"Currently there are no further infections, however, the shelter will remain closed as a precautionary measure to limit the risk of any further infections," a Council spokeswoman said.
Canine parvovirus can be fatal and affects unvaccinated dogs and puppies. It is highly contagious and spreads directly or indirectly through faecal matter.
Parvovirus in cats can also be deadly and causes vomiting and diarrhoea.
The shelter's shutdown comes amid an international shortage of vaccines for cat flu and feline parvovirus.
Earlier, the RSPCA stopped accepting surrendered and stray cats for a month, unable to ensure animals' safety.
Holiday boarding facilities across the state have also suspended vaccination requirements before the Christmas rush.
RSPCA NSW chief veterinarian Dr Liz Arnott said stocked vaccines would be used for cats already under the charge of the society.
"Although feline panleukopenia is rarely encountered in pet cats and flu symptoms are typically manageable, they are more commonly seen in a shelter environment and can have dire consequences," she said.
"These illnesses can spread rapidly in a shelter, leading to large-scale mortality, which is a scenario we are committed to avoiding."
Anyone who finds a stray or uninjured animal should still take it to the pound, or to your nearest veterinarian to check for a microchip.
Spread Awareness: Share this post to inform fellow community members about the situation.
Vaccinate Your Pets: Ensure that your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations. This is crucial for their health and can prevent the further spread of the virus.
Check for symptoms: Some of the signs of parvovirus include lethargy; loss of appetite; abdominal pain and bloating; fever or low body temperature (hypothermia); vomiting; and severe, often bloody, diarrhea. Persistent vomiting and diarrhea can cause rapid dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system can cause septic shock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.