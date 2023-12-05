Flynn's mission to be remembered as respectful, caring and hard-working

Only a fresh photograph of Flynn Bowyer would suffice.
So there he was at Tamworth's skate park, filled out impressively by 11 kilograms of extra muscle, as summer had arrived in all its vicious glory.
Bowyer plans to be plenty vicious next year. Fortified by his extra size, the 22-year-old speedster is intent on making an impact at the Bears in 2024.
He has bulked up via a combination of gym work - including crossfit training - and an improved diet; he only drinks water on weekdays.
Bowyer wanted to make his body sturdier for footy, after debuting for Norths on the wing in round one last season and then breaking his collarbone the following round. He did not play another first-grade game in 2023.
"You have a lot more energy," he said of his improved health, adding: "You just feel better within yourself ... So yeah, feeling good, feeling ready."
Whether he was ready or not, Bowyer had no choice but to accompany his parents, Kylie and Brendon, when they moved their family from Walgett to Tamworth. He was in his mid-teens at the time.
He went from a boarder at the Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange, to a day student at Calrossy.
"I'd say moving here was actually a bit of a struggle for me," he said. "Moving to a new town, we didn't know anyone."
"Working out your groups was probably the hardest thing," he said of bonding with people.
Bowyer formed relationships through school and sport including at Pirates, where he graduated from junior to senior sides. He mainly played second grade, with some first grade minutes also logged.
"But I was very small back then," he said.
The Bowyer family relocated because of his father's work. Brendon operates Tefcon - Formwork and Concreting. One of Bowyer's three sisters lives in Melbourne, but the other two are in Tamworth.
"Obviously Tamworth's booming at the moment, especially in the building industry, as you can probably see as you drive around town," Bowyer said.
"So yeah, it's [the move] been good to us. We've met good people. I suppose you could say we've settled in now after six or seven years of being here. I'd say it's only gonna get better."
You obviously don't judge a book by it's cover.- Flynn Bowyer
Confident and in between jobs, Bowyer believes his greatest asset is "being able to speak to anyone, no matter who you are or where you're from".
"I think that's how I grew up and was raised. You obviously don't judge a book by it's cover."
He would like to be remembered as respectful, caring - "You've gotta look after the people around you" - and hard-working.
"Nothing," he replied when asked what keeps him awake at nights. "You've gotta let it go, I suppose."
