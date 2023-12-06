Just one roadblock left to clear for Moore Creek road safety upgrades

Safety improvements to several dangerous sections of road in Moore Creek will soon be all wrapped up, though not quite in time for Christmas.
A new crossing over the creek along Moonbi Gap Road is the last item on a $4 million list of safety upgrades funded in equal parts by the local and state governments.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has finished the Davidsons Lane causeway over Moore Creek, the realignment of the Langens Lane intersection with Moonbi Gap Road, and straightened Moonbi Gap Road's 's-bend' curves near Moonbi.
These works started in 2022 and were expected to be complete by mid-2023, but were set back multiple times by floods in the area.
One major delay was caused by the collapse of part of Davidsons Lane in April, which cost TRC $700,000 to repair.
Council says last month's wet weather continued to cause delays but road works in the Moore Creek area should be "largely complete" by the end of this year.
"Construction of the Moonbi Gap Road crossing of Moore Creek, which has been reduced to one lane of traffic, has been delayed recently," a council spokesperson told the Leader.
"At this stage, Council aims for the crossing upgrade to be complete and the road returned to two lanes prior to the end of the year, with final seals and guardrail installation at this location scheduled for early 2024."
But the spokesperson also said that plan is weather-dependent.
Between flood watches last week and an intense heatwave this week, council says there's a chance construction will extend into the new year.
Either way, the end can't come soon enough for motorists on the Moonbi to Hallsville route who have been hindered by road works for the better part of a year and a half.
Once construction is complete, there are no further works currently planned for the route.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.