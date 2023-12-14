Flashback Friday | 2005 continues

The year 2005 was such a good one, we had to continue with more photos from the Leader's archives.
Tamworth athletes harvested 31 medals, including 15 gold, during the 2005 Regional Athletics Championships in Newcastle. Forty-two Tamworth athletes competed at the Hunter Sports Centre in Glendale winning 15 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.
In July Tamworth hosted the 2005 Arrive Alive Eastern University Games, which at the time brought together more than 3700 student participants for the second largest multi-sport event in the country.
The four-day event featured 19 sports including AFL, baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, hockey, netball, rugby league 7s, rugby union 10s, soccer, softball, squash, tennis, touch football, ultimate frisbee and volleyball.
Manilla was the first night stopover during the 10-day 2005 Variety NRMA Bakery to Bethany Bash in August 2005. The "bash" that year featured 118 cars.
Participants enjoyed a free dinner in the Town Hall courtesy of the Manilla Bakery which provided more than 600 pies for "Bash-goers".
Finally, some 2005 general trivia:
