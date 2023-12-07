The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Arts

Young wordsmith thrilled to have first book published

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
December 8 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eighteen-year-old Scarlett Coppola sits in the Tamworth Regional Library where her first book will be published. Picture by Peter Hardin
Eighteen-year-old Scarlett Coppola sits in the Tamworth Regional Library where her first book will be published. Picture by Peter Hardin

Scarlett Coppola developed a deep affinity for words at an early age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.