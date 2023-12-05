'Staff shortages across the board': businesses urged to login to webinar

Tamworth Business Chamber's Matthew Sweeney is urging employers who are unable to fill vacant positions with people already living in Australia, to login to the federal government's skilled refugee webinar.
Business owners can register online for the Hiring through the Skilled Refugee Labour Agreement Pilot Program webinar which kicks off on December 12, from 3.30 to 4.30pm, to learn more about how to use the program.
The webinar will explain how the program works, what concessions are available, how business owners can be supported to find, hire and welcome candidates, the endorsement process, and outcomes to-date, including first-hand experiences and business testimonials.
Tamworth is experiencing staff shortages "across the board", Mr Sweeney said.
"From meat workers, to engineers, waiters in restaurants, which are all eligible under this pilot program, are in desperate need [in Tamworth]," he said.
"What we're constantly being asked [by local businesses] is 'what's the process? Where do we start? Where do we go to?'
"Well, this webinar will explain the pilot program, and it's a good start for people to understand those first parts of the program for the 494, 191 and 482 visas."
Mr Sweeney said the region currently has 96 different nationalities living here, and that people from other areas create a more vibrant community.
He said Tamworth could start manufacturing more goods, especially with the recent opening of the intermodal now being able to transport products via rail to the ports, to be shipped off overseas.
"We've got to make sure we have a workforce that is representative, globally, of who it is that we're selling our products to, and who it is we're buying our products from," Mr Sweeney said.
Mr Sweeney said the Tamworth Business Chamber is currently considering workshops between local businesses and some of those from the 96 nationalities in the region, to find out the intricacies between cultures.
"Because the different use of different words in [the English] language could mean different things [to different cultures]," he said.
"Also, if you've got employees who are coming into the workforce from Thailand, for instance, what floats their boat?"
"It might not be going out to the pub on a Friday afternoon, having a beer with the boys, it might be something different.
"It's an interesting workshop for us to put forward, to recognise that if we're going to be importing skilled migrants into the regions, how do we make sure they're welcomed here locally but also how do we work with them to the best advantage for everyone."
About 500 primary applicant visa places are available under this skilled refugee pilot program, which was extended by the Australian government for a further two years from July 2023 to June 2025 after the initial launch in 2021.
The pilot is being delivered by Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) in conjunction with the Australian government to those eligible businesses able to sponsor an approved refugee or displaced person on a currently existing employer sponsored visa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.