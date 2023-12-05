The Northern Daily Leader
Telstra's 3G shutdown - what you need to know

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
December 5 2023 - 12:30pm
There will be no 3g network operating in Australia from June 30, 2024.
Telstra will shut-down its 3G network from June 30 next year, which could have implications for farmers and those living in rural areas.

