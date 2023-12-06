'Worldwide recognition': Snake Athletic receives warm welcome in Wollongong

Going off the results on paper, Snake Athletic's performance at this year's Down Under Championships looked like a step down from their success in 2022.
But in reality, gym manager Mat Crowe said, they were thrilled with the weekend - despite some admittedly ill fortune.
The biggest CrossFit competition in Oceania, held annually in Wollongong, got off to a poor start for the Tamworth-based athletes when Jake Douglas suffered an injury after the first event.
He was out for the rest of the weekend.
"He sprained his SI joint, which is basically your back and your hip," Crowe said.
"We waited until the last minute, but then we looked at what was coming up over the weekend. For the bigger picture, it wasn't worth trying to push him through and potentially doing more damage."
Meanwhile, Georgia Pryer finished 11th in the Elite Female's division and the combination of Ellen Ellis, Ange Dixon, and Caitlin Ham finished 13th in the Elite Female Team bracket.
Pryer, who came fifth last year, was not disappointed by her result, Crowe said. Instead, the Snake Athletic team was excited to see that the specific work she put in had paid off.
"Georgia had to put a lot of strength work in over the last 12 months from this comp," Crowe said.
"And this is an out of season comp as well, so you're not at your peak. For Georgia, just before Christmas, we were trialling a few things. Her strength's gotten a lot better, so we're very happy with how that's progressing.
"In some of the workouts where her strength might have been her Achilles heel, we've definitely bridged the gap."
Ham and Ellis were initially supposed to be teamed with Maisie Wilde, who had to drop out before the competition with an injury. She was replaced by Dixon, an experienced competitor who trains at Snake Athletic when in town, and the trio impressed at the event.
In fact, Crowe said, it seems as though the gym has produced another pair of hungry CrossFit competitors.
"We know that [Ham] has been knocking on the door for quite a while," he said.
"Ellen had put in a lot of hard work over the last 12 to 18 months, she was coming of pregnancies and injuries. She wanted to see how she'd hold up."
While Douglas couldn't take part in the rest of the weekend, he soon took on another role.
The owner and coach of Snake Athletic has become extremely well-known within CrossFit circles due to his recent success, and spent much of the event talking to fans from all over the world when not coaching his fellow Tamworth competitors.
"Because of Jake's presence in the sport, he put his coach's hat on, and then he went around the stadium and did a lot of meet and greets for the competition itself," Crowe said.
"Our gym and our group is getting worldwide recognition now ... this [event] was on a global stage, and there were people from America that came over and want to check out Snake because of the size of it and how different it is from other CrossFit gyms."
