How did 'Die Hard', 'Love Actually' and 'Gremlins' become Christmas classics?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
The answer probably depends on who you ask and at what time of the year you ask the question.
But if you ask the manager of Forum 6 in Tamworth, Grant Lee, the answer is a resounding 'yes', the Bruce Willis film is definitely a Christmas classic.
"I don't think it became a Christmas movie straight away, but over time it has become considered a Christmas movie," he said.
Despite being an action film, many film buffs argue Die Hard is also a classic Christmas flick based on the decorations and the time of year at which it's set.
Mr Lee said films don't have to be traditionally classified as Christmas films to become one.
"Everyone is an individual. I also watch Elf and Love Actually," he said.
Love Actually is another controversial pick, as originally it was slotted firmly into the romance genre.
But again, 'tis the season to be jolly.
"Also, it did open in cinemas 20 years ago, around Christmas time," Mr Lee said.
"It was 20 years ago when my wife and I went to see that movie, and we had to leave halfway through as she started to have contractions.
"So we never got to see the end of the film in the movie theatre. But that's why I love watching it, as not only is it a Christmas movie, but it was when my son was about to be born."
And the genre has continued to evolve.
A recent survey by Preply found Australia's most popular Christmas movie for 2023 to be the 2019 superhero flick Shazam.
Other non-traditional Christmas films cracking the top 30 include Gremlins (6), Just Friends (7), The Family Man (9), and Serendipity (17).
As a way of saying thank you, and to celebrate their first year in operation, Southwell Property is hosting a special Christmas- themed movie night.
Operations manager Brooke Southwell said for her, the movie Elf "ticks a lot of boxes".
"I think adults can relate to Will Ferrell because he is funny, but also it is quite a kid-friendly film. So it is one of those true family-friendly movies," she said.
Ms Southwell said her personal Christmas picks are Shrek the Halls, Home Alone, and The Christmas Chronicles.
The special showing of Elf is at Forum 6 is on Friday, December 8 from 5.15pm.
Due to limited seating, contact Brooke on 0456 575 952 to reserve a spot.
