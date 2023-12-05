Tamworth veterans deck the halls for Christmas party extravaganza

Tamworth's RSL sub-branch has played Santa to host their annual Christmas party for veterans and their families at Wests Diggers on the weekend
The event was a jolly affair with attendees donning festive outfits you'd normally only expect to see in Santa's workshop.
Christmas sweaters, reindeer antlers, and even a cardboard cut-out adorned the merry crowd, making spirits bright.
The party featured music, refreshments, and a meat raffle one exceedingly lucky party goer won three times.
The Tamworth sub-branch has seen huge success from a suite of newly-added social events in recent months.
The local veterans' support service has been growing rapidly - more than 35 per cent in the last two years - as former service members with young families seek camaraderie and community at home.
Tamworth RSL sub-branch president David Howells, decked in a very festive Hawaiian shirt, emceed the holiday proceedings.
