Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Photos

Tamworth veterans deck the halls for Christmas party extravaganza

December 5 2023 - 12:30pm
Libby and little Lucy Richards had a great time at the Tamworth RSL sub-branch's annual Christmas party at Wests' Diggers. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth's RSL sub-branch has played Santa to host their annual Christmas party for veterans and their families at Wests Diggers on the weekend

