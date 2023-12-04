Passengers say they were left in the lurch after back-to-back cancellations

Passengers say they're being "taken for granted" by airline companies with monopolies on regional flight routes.
Tamworth businessman Llewellyn Owens said a mid-air scare forcing his flight back to the ground was one thing, but the customer service afterwards was the true horror.
"It was pretty bad bedside manner from Qantas on the whole thing," Mr Owens said.
Emergency services attended the Sydney Airport runway at about 8pm on Friday, December 1, when QF2008 made a priority landing after discovering a hydraulic issue mid-flight.
Mr Owens said he was impressed with the pilot and flight crews' calm and controlled handling of the situation, but much less impressed by what came after passengers disembarked a couple of hours later.
At about 10:30pm he was told to find a hotel as his flight was cancelled.
"We were told Qantas couldn't find any accommodation for us. They wouldn't put us up anywhere. They said if we could find accommodation they'd reimburse us $400 per night, and that was it," Mr Owens said.
"I would've thought Qantas would have standing agreements in place for these sorts of incidents but we were left on our own."
A spokesperson for Qantas said the company's airport staff always try to book hotels for disrupted passengers, but "very occasionally" cannot do so due to limited availability.
The spokesperson also said the overall cancellation rate in October for QantasLink was 3.6 per cent.
But for Mr Owens it was a case of lightning does strike twice, as he was disrupted by another QantasLink cancellation just one day prior.
On Thursday, November 30, one of the regular flights from Tamworth to Sydney was also canned due to another mechanical issue.
Mr Owens says he was hosting a group of energy executives from Singapore who were left in the lurch by the sudden cancellation.
"The gentlemen had to drive all the way to Sydney. They didn't make it until 11:30 that night," he said.
"It very much feels like they're taking us for granted."
A Qantas spokesperson said the Thursday night flight was a separate issue as the aircraft was not the same as the one forced to land in Sydney the next day.
The spokesperson did not answer a question from the Leader on how common it is for QantasLink aircraft to suffer from mechanical issues.
The mid-flight turnaround on Friday was the second time in as many years a technical issue has caused the QantasLink plane from Sydney to turn around for an early landing.
