Telstra customers left stranded after mobile outage

TELSTRA customers in Bingara have been unable to access their mobile phone service for the past five days, with a community nurse forced to check on the welfare of one 91-year-old customer.
Annette Fairall had to ask the community nurse to check on her 91-year-old mother, Ann Urquhart, who lives alone in Bingara and has been stranded by the outage.
"I haven't been able to contact Mum since last Wednesday and since all her neighbours rely on their mobiles to connect with family and friends, I had to phone the hospital to ask them to conduct a welfare check," Ms Fairall, who lives in Canberra, said.
The outage happened on Wednesday, November 29 and is yet to be resolved.
A Telstra spokesperson said the outage was because of a "transmission issue".
"We're working to get everything back online as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience," the Telstra spokesperson said.
The mobile network outage affects all Telstra 4G and 3G services from near Warialda Railway Station, through to Upper Bingara and towards Bundarra.
It is not known how many customers are affected by the outage. Landline and NBN services are not affected.
But for Ms Fairall, the outage has caused anxiety and stress, since her mother does not have a landline and is not connected to the internet.
"The nurse made a welfare check on Mum on Friday but since then, I haven't heard anything," Ms Fairall said.
"Worse still is no one can say exactly when the service will be resumed."
On November 8, millions of Optus customers were hit by a massive outage, forcing the carrier to offer a bonus 200GB of data as compensation for the 13-hour downtime.
The current outage in Bingara has lasted five days.
Resumption of service can't come soon enough for Ms Fairall, whose widowed mother once owned the Capri cafe in Bingara with husband Barry.
"If an outage such as this happened in a major capital city, everyone would be jumping up and down, but few people know what has happened in Bingara," Ms Fairall said.
