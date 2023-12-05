'It lit a fire in me': How an unlucky trip sparked Willis' biggest win

In April, Eddie Willis was in the midst of preparing for the biggest adventure of his life.
But when the 17-year-old landed in Europe for the AusCycling pathways program tour, bad luck struck almost immediately.
Willis fell ill with COVID in his first week overseas, which curtailed his participation in the first two races scheduled during the group's three-week adventure.
Then, after he had recovered from what he said was quite a nasty bug, he was sidelined again in the third and final fixture with a flat tire.
Despite his almost comical streak of ill fortune, Willis considered the trip hugely valuable to his development as a cyclist.
"There was a fair bit of bad luck, but it was an amazing experience," Willis said.
"I wouldn't take any of it back. A lot of things were learned, still ... the level of racing over there is mind-blowing. What kids my age are doing on mountain bikes over there is unbelievable. So it was really good in that sense, to know where I need to be to contend with those guys."
Once he was back in Tamworth and recovered from the rigours of the trip, Willis dived into his training with newfound ardour.
That passion paid dividends over the weekend, where the youngster claimed a win in stage one of the highly-touted Tour of Bright, held annually in Victoria.
Up against open age competitors, many of whom were much more experienced, Willis and his coach aimed to see if he could stick with the lead group.
"It was pretty unexpected," Willis said.
"I went into the race as more of an experience thing. I haven't raced with many of those older guys before. I was chatting to my coach the week leading in, and we floated the idea of maybe going in the early breakaway and seeing how that panned out.
"I followed a move early in the race, and it stuck."
Willis was awestruck by his result after he crossed the finish line, and said the thought of a potential win only entered his mind towards the end of the race.
While the European trip had not gone the way he wanted, the teenager said it was "absolutely" the catalyst for his win over the weekend.
"It really lit a fire in me to come home and train that little bit harder and push myself a little bit more," Willis said.
"Obviously it's paid off, so I can definitely relate [the win] back to that."
Later this month, when most of his family and friends will celebrate the Christmas break in the traditional manner, with ample food and leisurely holidays, Willis will be in training.
With the Road Nationals in Ballarat scheduled for the first week of January, his preparation has already begun.
And, one feels, he wouldn't have it any other way.
