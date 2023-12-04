Prisoner yells 'f*** youse' before trying to escape jail after stealing fishing gear

AN INMATE attempted to escape from jail after he was ordered to stay behind bars for breaking into a garage and taking off with fishing gear.
Brandon Goodwin will face sentencing in Tamworth Local Court after he admitted to assaulting a police officer, trying to escape from custody, and breaking into a house.
The 29-year-old yelled "f**** youse I'm not going to goal [sic]" before ramming his shoulder into a police officer after he was refused bail for serious break-and-enter charges in court.
Court documents reveal Goodwin rolled up a garage door on Kent Street, South Tamworth at about 3:30am on October 2, 2023 before stealing fishing poles, life jackets, an esky and motorcycle equipment.
The 29-year-old dragged the items onto the street, with the help of a co-accused, before hiding the items on the roadside between two trailers.
At about 5:25am Goodwin, and the co-accused, went to the Mobil service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The 29-year-old paid for groceries before booking himself a taxi and heading back to the Kent Street address.
Goodwin got out of the taxi when a resident of the house, who was on the phone with the police, saw him retrieve the stolen goods and place them in the back of the taxi.
The victim approached the taxi and told the driver not to leave.
"Please don't drive off, he's got my stolen property," they said.
Goodwin replied "I just found it" before running from the scene.
The victim located the esky and motorcycle gear, but the fishing poles and life jackets have not been recovered, according to the police facts.
Later that day, at about 2:30pm officers were patrolling Fitzroy Street when they spotted Goodwin riding a bike.
They stopped him, arrested him, and upon searching his bag found a box cutter and a multi-tool.
Police showed him CCTV footage from the service station to which he said "I don't know him, that's not me".
Goodwin was charged with the offences and appeared in Tamworth Local Court the next day.
He was refused bail for the break-and-enter and custody of a knife in a public place charges, handcuffed, and transported to the Tamworth Correctional Centre.
The police officer assault and attempted escape occurred at the correctional facility.
In court, Goodwin pleaded guilty to the four charges levelled against him.
One charge of goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen was dropped against the 29-year-old.
Goodwin made no application for bail and will stay behind bars until his sentence date in February 2024.
