Man headed to trial in Tamworth court to fight drug supply charge

A MAN accused of tossing drugs out of a Tamworth apartment window will stand trial to defend the allegation.
Angelo Zepidis appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court when he denied supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the property proceeds of crime.
"Pleas of not guilty, matter to be committed for trial," Zepidis' defence solicitor told the court.
It's alleged the bags contained more than 42g of the drug ice.
More than $4000 in cash was also allegedly discovered by police.
Magistrate Julie Soars told Zepidis his case would now be sent to the district court for an arraignment and to set a trial date.
"On that day an indictment will be presented ... charges will be read to you and you'll be asked how you plead," Ms Soars said.
Ms Soars continued his bail and adjourned the matter.
The case will first go before the district court in February 2024 where a trial date will be set.
