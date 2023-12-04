Small school, big ideas: students paving the way for a sustainable future

Environmental sustainability has a new mascot in our region.
'Sonny the Sustainability Scout' is helping to spread the word about sustainability, with the help of students at one of the the region's smallest schools.
The Tamworth Regional Council initiative was officially launched at Dungowan Public School on Friday.
Deputy mayor Judy Coates was on hand to celebrate with the students.
She described the program as "pioneering" and one "designed to reshape the way our students learn about sustainability".
"Sonny the Sustainability Scout is not just a program; it's a commitment to preparing our students for a future where environmental responsibility is paramount," Cr Coates said.
Dungowan school principal Kerri-Anne Hubble is a key advocate for education and sustainability.
She said they were excited to be introducing the "one-of-a-kind program that goes beyond traditional teaching methods" to the school's eager learners.
"Sonny the Sustainability Scout is a comprehensive blend of class plans, engaging activities, innovative ideas, and valuable resources," she said.
"It is meticulously crafted to seamlessly align with the Australian and NSW School Curriculum, making it an educational milestone for our region, and one that Dungowan School has been proud to be a part of.
She said the program marks a significant leap forward in empowering local teachers and schools to continue instilling a sense of environmental responsibility in their students.
"By integrating sustainability into the very core of classroom plans, the initiative ensures that students not only meet curriculum requirements but also become ambassadors for a sustainable future," she said.
