Holden returns with Taekwondo trophy after representing Australia in Japan

Taekwondo black belt Paul Holden recently represented Australia in Japan and has just returned to Manilla proudly brandishing a golden trophy for the New England town.
"We're a little town and it's the only Taekwondo club here," Mr Holden said of the local hall where he teaches children and adults the Korean martial art.
"So to have someone [from our town] go to the other side of the world was a pretty awesome accomplishment."
Mr Holden won a trophy and gold-embossed certificate for placing third in the under 75kgs Black Grade Full Contact at the 43rd Shidokan Open International Championship in Yokohama, Japan, on November 5, where karate and taekwondo competitions took place.
"It was a complete shock," he said of his placing.
"I definitely surpassed my expectations of the tournament."
Mr Holden also came home with a fifth in the Black Grade Points Contact and 10th in the Kata Patterns division among the 35-strong team from Australia.
They were up against some of the toughest 260 opponents from 10 countries across the world.
"The Japanese fellas are definitely the strongest because it's their sport," Mr Holden said after learning a black belt karate kata pattern during the competition.
"It's like how we send kids on football scholarships [in Australia] ... they live, breathe and eat martial arts."
Mr Holden dedicated months to training for the tournament, spending hours in the garage of his Manilla home or at the local club where he teaches the highly-skilled art of taekwondo.
"I've trained solidly over the last 12 months for this and pushed myself to a limit and a level to the point that I surprised myself," he said.
"So, to walk away with the third, fifth and the 10th in the three divisions I went there to compete in was pretty special."
The now 42-year-old took up the sport as a 14-year-old to defend himself against school yard bullies and went on to achieve a black belt at the age of 16.
After a 20-year break from the sport, he reignited his passion about four years ago after enrolling his two young children in a local class at the Manilla High School hall.
"I was doing a bit of the sideline coaching, and so I thought, 'yeah, I'll get back into it'," Mr Holden said.
He progressed quickly through the grades again, beginning with a white belt before he could neatly tuck the black strip of cotton around his waist again.
Mr Holden plans to continue teaching and competing in taekwondo, and has his sights on another international competition in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.