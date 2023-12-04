The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 4 December 2023
Our People

Holden returns with Taekwondo trophy after representing Australia in Japan

By Rachel Gray
December 4 2023 - 7:00pm
The man from Manilla Paul Holden busts a taekwondo move during the international competition in Japan. Picture supplied
Taekwondo black belt Paul Holden recently represented Australia in Japan and has just returned to Manilla proudly brandishing a golden trophy for the New England town.

