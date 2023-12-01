'A little bit broken' but unbowed: Jorja delivers herself from darkness

In layman's terms, Jorja Barnett is fabulous.
Some four years after emerging from what the 30-year-old described as a "toxic" marriage, she's in a healthy relationship, has a rewarding job and is a key member of a spirited and successful group of footballers.
When she laughs, which is often, you can still hear the little girl who used to tear around Werris Creek with her three best friends.
"It was a simple way," she said of her childhood. "But it was definitely the only way I was brought up.
"We'd make our own cubby houses out of stuff we stole from the tip. So loved it, absolutely loved it."
Barnett arrived at Bicentennial Park for this interview radiating a natural beauty, and exuding an easy charm. If you could bottle her, you'd make a lot of money.
The qualified hairdresser and beauty therapist has, for about 18 months, worked as a teacher's aide at McCarthy Catholic College. Inspired by her new occupation, she plans to become a PE teacher.
"I love what I do," she said of hairdressing and beauty therapy (she still cuts the hair of longtime clients). But I just felt like I wanted something new, something different, to keep me excited and energised."
The Quirindi High alumnus said her energy and positivity were her greatest assets.
"Being happy, being loud and being energetic," she replied, when asked how she wanted to be remembered.
Jorja Barnett had thought her marriage would be for ever. "And I changed my mind, and it wasn't."
She had been married for about four years, and was with her former partner from age 15. The relationship's dissolution left her "a little bit broken", she said.
"So coming out [of it] and having to learn to be independent at an age of 26 or something [was difficult]," she said, adding: "I've got a partner now that I'm very happy with.
"So it [the divorce] doesn't really define me by any means. But I think I wish that it happened a lot sooner, so I didn't waste so much time."
This week, North Tamworth announced that Barnett had re-signed with the club. The former Werris Creek Magpie was part of the Bears' premiership-winning league tag side this year.
Joining Norths deepened her relationship with Tamworth, where she has lived for a decade. The club described her as a "high-energy player with a very strong" running game.
Barnett's family still lives at Werris Creek. They probably know that she doesn't like it when people complain about something and don't have a "willingness to fix it", as she put it.
But they would certainly know that she is skilled at fixing herself.
