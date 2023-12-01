Students cut loose with plenty of colour after a successful fundraiser

It was a day of colour at Tamworth Public School as students celebrated raising more than $40,000 for playground equipment and technology upgrades for students.
Deputy principal Catherine Abberfield said the school began fundraising at the start of Term 4, with students and their families creating online fundraising pages to assist with their fundraising efforts.
There was an added fundraising incentive at work, as the top 10 fundraisers had the privilege of getting to slime a teacher - with eight willing volunteers stepping forward, including the acting principal Kevin Squires.
"All students in the top 10 raised more than $500, with the highest amount raised by a Year 2 student, which was $810," Mrs Abberfield said.
All 890 Tamworth Public students took part in the run, completing the run through in year groups.
Mrs Abberfield said the school fundraiser was held "every few years", to ensure each student was able to take part a couple of times during their years at Tamworth Public.
The last fundraiser was held in 2020.
