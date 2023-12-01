The Northern Daily Leader
Students cut loose with plenty of colour after a successful fundraiser

By Emma Downey
December 1 2023 - 6:30pm
Year 3 student Caitlin Eastman was one of the 890 Tamworth Public School students who took part in a school colour run to celebrate raising more than $40,000 for the school during a Term 4 fundraiser. Picture by Gareth Gardner
It was a day of colour at Tamworth Public School as students celebrated raising more than $40,000 for playground equipment and technology upgrades for students.

