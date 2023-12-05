Batter up: Kootingal girls ready to swing for state knockout honours

It might be comparatively small in size but Kootingal Public School is proving a real powerhouse on the diamond.
The school's girls team are through to the final four of the State PSSA Softball Knockout.
The team of Dakota Blanch, Chloe Cannon, Phillipa Cracknell, Chloe Cruickshank, Elli Cruickshank, Amber-Lea Hicks, Kara Johnson, Sadie Nicholls, Ruby Rakus and Kaitlyn Watts will head down to Sydney on Wednesday in readiness for their semi-final against Sunshine Bay Public School (Bateman's Bay) on Thursday, December 7.
The smallest of the schools remaining in the competition, boasting just under 200 students, it's the second time Kootingal have reached the final four.
They made it in 2019, finishing fourth on that occasion.
"We're hoping we can go that one extra step and get into the final or at least place third," co-coach Scott Cracknell said.
Accounting for South Tamworth Public, Manilla Central, Narrabri West and Wahroonga to earn their shot at the silverware, he put their success down to a combination of a few factors.
As well as having "a pretty handy team", the core of the side are playing softball regularly and at higher levels.
Five of the girls went away with the North West PSSA team. Four of those were also part of the Tamworth side that played at the State Under 14s Championships in September.
Several are also playing in the local women's competition.
"So we've got some girls who have had that experience playing those hard games," Cracknell said.
It is also the result of "a lot of effort" that they've put into their softball program in recent years.
"In Term 3 we always run a Batter-Up program, which is for our kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 students," he said.
Held of a Wednesday afternoon, he said they "get lots of kids" participate in that, which then feeds back into the school sides.
The girls clinched their finals berth with a 6-2 quarter final win over Wahroonga.
It was perceived as a bit of an upset being from Sydney and also their pitcher being the state pitcher.
"We were very happy with the way we played. Our pitcher-catcher combination worked extremely well," Cracknell said.
"They couldn't hit our pitcher, which was good, and we were able to hit a couple of home runs on their pitcher, which was fantastic."
"I think they were expecting that we wouldn't be able to hit them," fellow coach Kate Blinman chimed in.
"So once we started hitting, that took the control off them."
Off the back of that they go down to Sydney full of confidence.
This is their window of opportunity, as they say - for a few years anyway - with all bar two of the side in Year 6 and moving onto high school next year.
