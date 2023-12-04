'I'm just excited to race there': Jessie ready to take to the nationals track

When Jessie Fotheringham stood at the starting line for the 17 years girls 2000m steeplechase at the NSW All Schools Championships she had no expectations of progressing beyond that.
She'd only really entered it "for a bit of fun" and had only attempted her first steeplechase the week before.
So, understandably, it came as quite a surprise when she went on to finish second.
On top of that the Carinya student's performance also saw her qualify to contest the event at the Australian All Schools Championships, which get underway in Perth on Friday, December 8.
She will head over on Thursday ready to race the 1500m on Friday morning.
That is her main event.
Fotheringham has been unbeatable so far, winning her age division at the Carinya, Hunter Zone, Christian Schools Sports Association and All Schools carnivals.
At both the zone and CSSA carnivals she also broke the existing record; smashing it by around 35 seconds at the latter.
She went faster again at the All Schools, powering away over the final stages to clinch her first-ever medal at that level.
Adhering to coach Jay Stone's instructions not to lead, she sat third for much of the race.
Then around 100m into the final lap she thought, "I'm just going to send it and see what happens".
"I was expecting the other girls to come with me but they didn't," she said.
The Year 11 student said she has always run, but since linking up with Stone has started to take it more seriously.
And it's showing in her results. She was crowned age champion at the Carinya, zone and CSSA carnivals and also picked up bronze in the 800m at the All Schools.
She conceded when it did come time to do the steeplechase she was "terrified".
"[But] It ended up being a really fun race because there was no pressure on me," she said.
"I like it; it's different."
Since qualifying for the nationals Fotheringham, who is also a representative hockey player, has done a bit more practice, although the 1500 has been her predominant focus.
The first time she's been away to the nationals, she doesn't really have any expectations. She's "just excited" to experience what it's all about.
"I've never been that far before so I'm just happy with that," she said.
"I'm just excited to race there."
Also her first time visiting Perth, she is looking forward to post-competition having a couple of days to explore the picturesque city with a trip to Rottnest Island on the itinerary.
Fellow Carinya student Olivia Earl will also compete over in Perth.
