Just one more chance to catch Magic Men at the Capitol Theatre

Magic Men take over the Capitol Theatre Tamworth.
Ladies gather your group and get excited! This all star cast of performers will take you on a journey that is blissfully naughty, highly explosive and definitely not one to be missed.
Be prepared as the Magic Men burn up the stage with their jaw dropping execution of world class performances and heart-pounding, sexy dance moves!
This is an 18+ event and ID is required.
There's just one more chance to catch Magic Men on Friday 1, December at 8pm.
This wonderful Christmas tradition is the perfect way to get the whole family into the Christmas spirit for 2023.
This annual production of The Nutcracker is performed by the students from The Studio Classical Performing Arts from both Tamworth and Barraba will impress you with their discipline, technique and artistry.
The production is being led by the students studying in the part-time training program at The Studio and is being performed by students ranging from the age of 3 to adult.
Commence your Christmas festivities with this beautiful production and make this Christmas one to remember as you join The Studio family as they present this Christmas tradition.
At the TRECC Saturday, 2 December commencing at 4pm.
Tamworth City Dance Academy's have been inspired by the family connections with TCDA, bonded by both blood and choice, and by seeing how important our dancers and their family are to each other.
The dancers and choreographers explore the concepts of the heart. What makes your heart sing and your soul soar? What makes your heart break and brings you to your knees? What makes it skip a beat?
Performed by the entire TCDA student body - showcasing their talents in classical ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap. Acro, musical theatre and the beautiful aerial skills - these dancers will absolutely shine at the TRECC.
You are the beat of my heart - the dance in my soul.
Come and enjoy this end of year spectacular on Saturday 9 Dec at 2pm at the TRECC.
