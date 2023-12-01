The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New speed zones for Calala traffic to Goonoo Goonoo Rd

By Ndewsroom
December 2 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists will be asked to slow down from December 7. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Motorists will be asked to slow down from December 7. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions on Calala Lane on Wednesday, December 6, while new signage is being installed to update the speed zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.