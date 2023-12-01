New speed zones for Calala traffic to Goonoo Goonoo Rd

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions on Calala Lane on Wednesday, December 6, while new signage is being installed to update the speed zone.
A review was undertaken by Transport for NSW on the section of Calala Lane in October in response to a request from Tamworth Regional Council.
The review recommended extending the existing 50k/h zone for 300 metres to cover the approaches to the newly-constructed roundabout on Calala Lane and the existing bridge.
In addition the existing 80 km/h zone west of the bridge has been reduced to 60km/h to Goonoo Goonoo Road, to ensure compliance with NSW speed zone standards.
The new speed zones will be in force from Thursday, December 7.
Motorists are advised to follow the new signage and drive to the conditions to ensure the safety of all road users.
The Outlook Estate will eventually mean 474 new homes for the rapidly expanding suburb of Calala.
