I had an epiphany and I think I like it. Should I be scared?

I had a bit of an epiphany during the week.
It was nothing to do with work though. Having said that, my weeks can often surprise me. But that is a story for another day.
Having just dropped my own daughter to school, I was driving past the primary school just around the corner.
I was stopped at the crossing, and I looked over to the oval.
There were two little girls playing beside the fence; jumping and smiling.
Then one of them let out what I could only describe as a roar. A true belly laugh.
Now, I couldn't hear it. My windows were up, I had the radio on. I saw it. I saw the utter joy on her face as she threw back her head, and laughed.
I thought to myself, 'that's the laugh of a child in the moment'. And how lucky is she to be having such fun that she can't possibly hide it.
To be fair, this really isn't going anywhere. There is no big lesson here. No words of wisdom about getting older. Nothing to see here.
But I will say this. Every now and then, would it really hurt to let out a giant belly laugh - even knowing there might be someone watching, or listening?
Would it really hurt to live in the moment? Be that little girl or boy in the playground who was having so much fun it was utterly impossible to hide.
I might even give it a go this weekend. I dare you.
Thanks for reading. Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor The Northern Daily Leader
