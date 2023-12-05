Hard work pays off for Smith as he jumps his way to nationals silver

The last few months has seen Cooper Smith make some big leaps in his athletics journey.
The Carinya Year 6 student is just back from the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships in Launceston where he won silver in the 12 years multi-class long jump and gold as part of the NSW combined relay team.
It was the first time the 11-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, had competed at the national level.
He qualified last year but it wasn't feasible for him to go away.
But, his parents made a promise to him that if he worked hard, and made it this year, he could go.
So he did.
Motivated after getting a taste last year, he started training with Jay Stone.
Since linking up with the esteemed local coach in August, in just the few short months he's been training with him, Smith has improved in leaps and bounds.
Prior to commencing work with Stone, his best in the long jump, his favourite event, was 2.7 metres. Now he's regularly jumping over three.
He's also taken two seconds off his 100m time and slashed four off his 200m personal best.
He had a busy time in Tasmania, also qualifying to compete in the discus, shot put and 100m.
"It was great," he said.
Being his first nationals and first time representing NSW, he just really wanted to enjoy the whole experience and the competition. He didn't go down there expecting to win medals.
He clinched his silver with his final jump, which measured 3.04m.
It was just a shade off the personal best he had set at the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) carnival.
The penultimate step to qualifying for the nationals, from there he went on to the NSW PSSA Championships.
Competing there in the senior boys division for those between 10 and 13 years old, Smith came third in all four events. However for the nationals they took the top three in each of the individual age groups.
Around his events he was able to be a tourist as well. One of the highlights was visiting Cataract Gorge.
Asked what he enjoys about athletics, he said "it's fun and it's competitive".
By his own admission, a competitive person, Smith loves sport in general.
He also plays soccer and basketball, and was part of the Carinya side that played in the CSSA basketball semi-finals the week before he went down to Tasmania.
"He's just a humble kid who just goes about his business," Carinya sports coordinator Charles Bickersteth said.
With the Paralympics his long-term dream, Smith is keen to continue with athletics. Even though he has no upcoming competitions to prepare for, he was back at training the day after getting back on Wednesday.
