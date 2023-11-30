Mitch's 'unreal' beach life in Perth as he chases his dream

It's at Scarborough, a Perth suburb resplendent with a long white-sand beach, that Mitch Watts has found himself living for what is perhaps the most important phase of his life.
The 21-year-old Calrossy alumnus could hardly be farther away from Sydney, where he went to university and played first-grade rugby for Randwick, and still be in Australia.
It must seem like a good place to put a "disappointing" rugby season behind him as he endures his second pre-season with the Western Force, whom he is signed with until 2025.
Speaking over the phone before a morning gym session, the former Junior Wallabies No. 8 spoke with the urgency of someone who had something important to get to. When you are trying to become a Super Rugby player, there is plenty to do.
The Leader last spoke to the one-time Tamworth Magpie on the eve of his Shute Shield first-grade debut. It was in round one in April, and he wore the No.8 in a 22-15 win over Warringah at Pittwater Rugby Park.
But after two more top-grade appearances, he was dropped to second ground. And there he remained for the rest of the season as Randwick's first-graders snapped a 20-year premiership drought.
"It's going well over here," he said of Perth. "Nothing too much to report on, because I haven't really done anything too much exciting this year."
"It was a pretty disappointing year," he said of 2023, adding that it was time to "move on and just get ready for 2024".
Watts has one term left to complete his commerce degree (majoring in finance and international business) at the University of New South Wales. He will do that online.
Regarding his degree, Watts has said that he "can always have that backing if things don't work out" with rugby.
For now, however, rugby is very much central to his existence. And he is pursuing his dream in what he said was an "unreal" environment to live.
"It's good learning over here as well," he added.
Stuart Watts has said that what his son lacked in natural talent he made up for in heart. From age 15, Watts had been "laser focused on being the best he can be", Stuart said.
