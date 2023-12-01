Casson's passion burns bright after brief setback: 'It makes you more hungry'

When the Tamworth Titans' recent Country Championships campaign came to an end, Sam Casson was conflicted.
On the one hand, the 32-year-old was pleased that the senior mixed side was able to progress through to the grand final. On the other, however, he was frustrated that a torn groin kept him from helping them potentially grasp the title.
"One of our players made a break and changed direction, and I changed direction with him and pulled up lame after it," Casson said.
"Especially when the team makes the grand final as well, having to watch that and not get out on the field and help in any way to give players a little more rest made it hard."
If there is a silver lining to be found, the injury made the lifelong touch football player determined to have an impact at this weekend's State Cup.
Now that his groin is "all good" after some rest, Casson will feature once again for the Tamworth Titans' senior mixed side as they attempt to continue their hot form in Port Macquarie.
"It definitely makes you more hungry," he said.
"You want to go out there and help your team as much as you can. So to miss the grand final makes you want to do even better next tournament."
A product of Scone, Casson is no stranger to the rigours of representative sport..
His father ran the touch competition in the horse capital of Australia, and Casson spent much of his childhood representing Muswellbrook in the Junior State Cup before donning the colours of the Hunter Hornets in the under 18s.
With his wife and young daughter in tow, Casson eventually left his hometown for Tamworth six years ago to pursue a teaching career at St Edward's Primary School.
It was there that he eventually reconnected with the game that he grew up loving.
"I probably had the first year off from playing touch football, and then being new to the town, you want to get out and meet new people," Casson said.
"Having touch footy as a background, that was probably the first thing that I wanted to get back into. There was a lady I worked with at St Ed's that had a family team, and I ended up joining that."
Coming off the back of a strong performance in Mudgee last month, Casson is confident the Titans can carry that form into the State Cup, which gets underway today.
The vibe among the team has been positive, and he believes his teammates are hungry to go one further and claim a title.
"The camaraderie around training is fantastic," Casson said.
"The Country Champs was a massive confidence boost. To make the grand final with new people in the over 30s team, it was good to get that hit-out and get some new partnerships together on the field."
