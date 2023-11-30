The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale swimmer conquers the English Channel: 'felt the best in the water'

By Heath Forsyth
November 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Peta Bradley crossing the English Channel in September. Photo supplied
Armidale's extreme athlete Peta Bradley and her relay team of six have successfully crossed the English Channel in a time of 13 hours and 15 minutes.

