Children help to keep one of the world's oldest spoken languages alive

By Emma Downey
December 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Winanga-Li Aboriginal child and Family Centre language hub coordinator Renee Houldsworth with St Mary's Preschool students Daniella Destiny and Wynn Townsend have fun in a Gamilaraay language class. Picture by Peter Hardin
The faces of a group of young children from a multicultural background light up when Renee Houldsworth enters the classroom at St Mary's Preschool in Tamworth, greeted by an enthusiastic chorus of "Yaama".

