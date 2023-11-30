All in the family: Walsh's 'pretty special' journey with loved ones

A tradition was begun in his family when Tim Walsh was a child. And it has continued to this day now that he is a father.
Growing up in Tamworth, Walsh played touch football regularly.
The game was "really big" during his childhood, and was something he and his parents loved to do together.
After touch's popularity declined locally, Walsh, like many, switched to Oztag. But he has made a return to the sport in recent seasons, as has his wife, Tiffany.
Their two daughters, aged 11 and 14, have followed suit. The family plays together in the local A Grade competition for the Young Guns.
"As we're getting older, we get to run around with our kids," Walsh said.
"It's pretty special to run around with them before we get too old."
The Walshes have a number of shared hobbies they like to indulge together.
Another passion of theirs are horses. Tim and Tiffany, who train "a few" racehorses, have passed their interest on to their children, who both ride.
That same family atmosphere they enjoy is also present when they play representative touch as well.
Tim and Tiffany have both been named in the Tamworth Titans' mixed masters team which will compete at the State Cup in Port Macquarie this weekend.
Walsh will also coach the side - his first time doing so for a senior team.
"I've played a lot of rep, but I haven't coached," he said.
"We've just got a good team. We have to get them together and keep them happy, that's the main thing. But I have coached a lot of high-level Oztag, and a bit of rugby league when I was younger."
The tournament will begin this Friday and run through to Sunday. The masters, unlike the other two teams sent by the Tamworth Touch Association, didn't participate in the Country Championships in Mudgee last month.
Instead, most of the players in their team elected to compete in the local carnival held at the end of October.
Regardless, Walsh believes they will be "live chances" this weekend.
"We're hopeful that we can make semi-finals, and anything can happen from there," he said.
Success or failure notwithstanding, Walsh's main priority will be on enjoying his time on-field with Tiffany.
"When you start to get in your 40s, there's not a lot of time left to do this sort of stuff," he said.
