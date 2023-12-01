The Benevolent Society supports people with disability Advertising Feature

The Benevolent Society's vision is for a just society where all Australians can live their best life, particularly supporting people with disability.



With a team of skilled professionals across allied health and its range of services, The Benevolent Society supports people with disability to thrive no matter their goals or needs.

This year, The Benevolent Society are celebrating International Day of People with Disability with its clients and skilled teams of professionals reflecting on advocating and inclusivity. Manager of Disability Services Lara O'Kane believes educating and celebrating individuals with disability within the community is imperative.

"We believe a more inclusive world for people with disability is possible and we know through our actions every day we can help make this a reality," she said.

The Benevolent Society provide a range of allied health therapies and services including diet therapy and nutrition, music therapy, NDIS support coordination, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, positive behaviour support, psychology and speech pathology.



It also offers a range of services across aged care, early childhood, family and parenting support and mental health.



The Benevolent Society services can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) or privately funded payment options with telehealth options provided across some services.

When it comes to providing disability services, The Benevolent Society specialises in partnering with people of all ages with a disability, specifically focusing on adults. They take the time to listen to clients and their stories and connect them with tailored supports that are relevant to their needs.



Their practitioners are people-first which means that they take the time to understand each person's needs and will support and encourage the steps needed to make positive changes in their lives.

The team are accepting new client referrals for speech pathology, occupational therapy and behaviour support in the Tamworth area.