Man seriously injured after ride on lawn mower falls down river bank

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a ride on lawn mower slid down a steep river bank.
Emergency services rushed to a property in Dungowan at about 8.15pm on Monday, November 27, 2023, following reports a vehicle had fallen down an embankment and into the Peel River.
When crews arrived at the scene, about 25 minutes east of Tamworth, they found a man aged in his 70s trapped at the bottom of the embankment.
Crews from NSW Ambulance, NSW Police, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Services, and the NSW SES Manilla Unit worked at the scene to extract the man from the 10 metre embankment.
Once he was freed the man was treated at the scene for multiple chest and limb injuries.
He was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle by the chopper's critical care medical team in a serious but stable condition.
