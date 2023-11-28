Heritage charm, distinction and luxury define this East Tamworth residence

5 beds | 2 bath | 2car
Circa 1877, "Salona" is one of the most recognisable properties in East Tamworth.
Discover the epitome of modern living in the heart of East Tamworth with this stunning five bedroom, two bathroom, residence that seamlessly combines heritage charm and distinction with contemporary luxury.
Wake up to the serenity of East Tamworth in your choice of five oversized bedrooms, perfect for the growing family or accommodating guests.
With natural light and high ceilings, you'll experience a sense of space and tranquillity throughout.
Two modern bathrooms ensure convenience and comfort.
Dive into your personal paradise with the inground swimming pool, providing endless entertainment and relaxation possibilities for the whole family.
Enjoy the charm of a sweeping verandah that graces the front and one side of the home, where you can relish the fresh East Tamworth air while sipping on your morning coffee.
Entertain in style with the separate dining and loungerooms for hosting dinner parties.
The high ceilings throughout add a touch of grandeur to these spaces along with the bay windows.
The large entertaining/family room with cellar has enough space for a family celebratory gathering or to entertain friends.
For the wine enthusiast or collector, the inclusion of a cellar offers a unique space to store your prized bottles.
An automatic/Sectional timed watering system in the front yard is perfect for gardening enthusiasts, complementing one of Tamworth's finest homes of exceptional quality.
