'He should be here': 10 years on and Baylen's death still unsolved

By Rachel Gray
November 30 2023 - 5:45am
Luke Pendergast kneels at the Tamworth grave of his toddler son Baylen (inset) who died from what the coroner's court later deemed a "non accidental" death. Picture by Peter Hardin.
It has been 10 years since Tamworth man Luke Pendergast said goodbye to his baby boy Baylen who died in what the coroner's court deemed a "non accidental" death.

