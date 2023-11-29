'He should be here': 10 years on and Baylen's death still unsolved

It has been 10 years since Tamworth man Luke Pendergast said goodbye to his baby boy Baylen who died in what the coroner's court deemed a "non accidental" death.
"We thought he just choked on a chip or something then had a cardiac arrest," Mr Pendergast said.
"Then as time went on over the years, more and more evidence came out that it was non accidental."
Mr Pendergast had spent a couple of hours on Thursday, November 28, 2013, with his son before dropping him off at the West League's Club in Tamworth, about 7.30pm with the 22-month-old's mother and her partner.
"Then he said; 'I love you dad', and waved to me as he walked to the front door with his mum," Mr Pendergast said.
"I drove home and went to bed. An hour later, the phone rang... I think I went through every red light [to get to him]."
Baylen was rushed to Tamworth hospital before being flown to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick where he died on November 30, 2013 at 10.15pm, after his life-support was turned off.
"Time just blew by, like you hit a switch, and it was all over; a phone call until the time he was gone. It was like a light switch," Mr Pendergast said.
"He should be in Year 6 this year, ready to move into high school next year, it's just things like that he misses out on."
Mr Pendergast said the death of his son had changed his outlook on life, "some days you don't feel like getting out of bed. Other days you think, 'why?'"
He said "it really hits home that he should be here" during moments, such as the anniversary of his boy's death, his birthdays, and while watching his other children achieve or reach milestones.
Baylen had been living with his mother and her partner when he was first admitted to hospital about six days after he allegedly fell off his bed on November 17, 2013, causing a split lip, bruising, blood and a mark on his face, according to the coroner's report.
During those six days, he also allegedly fell over on November 21, and 22, the report stated.
Baylen was released from hospital under a "gate pass", meaning a temporary absence from the hospital with the intention to return for further treatment, and was expected to report back to the hospital by November 25.
On November 28, after Mr Pendergast had dropped off his baby boy at West League's, Baylen's mother took him home and gave him a bottle in his bed about 8.30pm, before either his mother or her partner retrieved the bottle, the report stated.
A short-time afterwards, her partner returned to find Baylen standing on his bed saying, "Stand up! Stand up!", to which her partner said he placed him in bed and told him to go to sleep.
He went to the bathroom and returned to find Baylen unconscious on his bed with vomit beside him. He then picked him up and took the boy to his mother who rushed to their neighbour who phoned an ambulance.
The coroner's report found the cause of death was due to a "blunt head injury" likely on November 17 and 28, with the injury on November 28, being deemed "non accidental" and enough on its own to cause death.
How he received the "blunt head injury" is not known, and thus Mr Pendergast said he does not yet even have a death certificate for his son.
No-one has been charged in relation to Baylen's death, even though deputy state coroner Derek Lee referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) because he "formed the opinion" on the evidence he had seen and heard that a known person had caused an offence.
A spokesperson for the Office of the DPP responded to the Leader, saying that following the conclusion of the inquest, the Office of the DPP "has not been asked by any agency or body to consider whether to charge a person in connection with the death of Baylen Pendergast".
"In those circumstances, this Office has no basis to consider whether to institute proceedings against any person in relation to his death," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Ten years to the day Baylen was rushed to hospital, Mr Pendergast kneels beside his son's headstone in Tamworth's Lincoln Grove Cemetery where his boy was buried with his work shirt, favourite '82' hat and well-loved toys.
"He never took it off. He always wore it. Bedtime, shower time, bath time, he always wore that hat, and the hat was near worn out," Mr Pendergast said of the cap they later made replicas of with Baylen written on the back.
Mr Pendergast said he "put his foot down" to ensure Baylen had a headstone big enough to have a heartfelt engraving, complete with "Daddy's Little Boy", butterfly engravings, and enough room for his favourite trucks and cars to adorn the front of it.
Today Mr Pendergast is married to a supportive wife, with four children: Cohen, 3, and Mahlia, 6, who looks like a "spitting image" of Baylen, and his equally-loved step-children Levi, 12, and Roman, 7.
"The kids know who he is. They talk about him all the time. He's not just pushed to the sidelines like he was never here," Mr Pendergast said.
"He was smart for his age. He didn't make it to two [years of age]. He loved trucks, forklifts, anything with wheels on it."
Shortly after his son died, Mr Pendergast bought a V8 Holden Commodore and painted it a metallic purple with Baylen personalised on the license plate. "I bought him that car and he's never got to play on it," he said.
From the first time Baylen said "dad", to the memory of him "hanging out the window, yelling 'daddy!' and I dropped my tools and walked down to him", Mr Pendergast cherishes the moments he spent with his first-born.
Mr Pendergast said, "with technology and everything that we've got these days", it is only a matter of time before the full truth is known, and urged anyone to come forward, saying "it's better sooner than later".
"It's been 10 years without him, he's lost 10 years of enjoyment so far, and he should have been 12 this year."
And in the words of NSW deputy state coroner Derek Lee who presided over the inquiry; "Baylen had enormous love for his family and those closest to him".
"Equally, their love for Baylen cannot be measured, nor can the depth of the loss that they continue to experience be described."
