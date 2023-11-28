The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'I feel amazing': 'Humbled' Douglas lightens up and aims for 'showcase'

By Zac Lowe
November 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Douglas has shed eight kilos in keeping with the lessons he learned at the CrossFit Games earlier this year. Picture supplied.
Jake Douglas has shed eight kilos in keeping with the lessons he learned at the CrossFit Games earlier this year. Picture supplied.

By his own admission, Jake Douglas' CrossFit Games debut earlier this year didn't go to plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.