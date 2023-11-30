Raising the bar: Bachali tumbles her way to more success in 2023

As Bonnie Bachali soaks up some beach time in Bali, she can do so with a sense of achievement.
It's been another hugely successful year for the rising young gymnastics star.
Following on from a sensational 2022 that saw her named the Tamworth Gymnastics Club's Gymnast of the Year, the 13-year-old's list of accolades in 2023 includes selection in the NSW team to compete in the Border Challenge, winning gold at the Country Championships and silver at the State Championships.
She was also part of the Tamworth Level 7 team that finished eighth at the National Clubs Carnival, was first on Level 7 at the NSW North West Gymnastics Championships and won her division at the Country Capital Cup the club hosts on the June long weekend.
She is presently enjoying a well-earned rest in Bali with her family and some family friends.
Over there for eight days, it's her second time visiting the Indonesian island. They previously went over there in 2017.
Most looking forward to the beach, she was, when she spoke with The Leader, excited for the trip but at the same time eager to get back in the gym.
"Usually at the start of the year you practice heaps of skills, so it's pretty fun at the the start of the year," she said.
Reflecting on 2023, the Year 7 Oxley High student, who dreams of representing Australia at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, said it had exceeded her expectations and couldn't go past the Border Challenge as her highlight.
"The Border Challenge trials were my first Level 7 comp," she said.
"So to be able to make the top 10 in the state..."
It was her first time on a NSW team too.
They didn't go that well but it was still a special and great experience.
Another highlight was perfecting her Yurchenko, which is the method a gymnast uses to launch onto the vaulting table.
"What you do is you do a round off onto the beatboard (the board you spring off) and then a backhand spring onto the horse and then do a flip off," she explained.
She'd been practising it since around the middle of the year, being one of the skills to step up to Level 8.
That is one of her goals for next year - to progress to Level 8, although she recognises she still has some work ahead of her.
"I might still have to practice a bit because Level 8 is big step up from Level 7," Bachali said.
Her results have contributed to what has been another year of high achievement for the club as a whole.
They wrapped up the competition year over the weekend holding their club championships and summer carnival.
About 195 club members from took to the floor, vault, bars and beam over Saturday and Sunday.
The club champions for 2023 as crowned following the weekend were: Level 7 - Sidney Turner, Level 6 - Shayla Gordon, Level 5 - Ava Batters, Level 4 Snr - Leah Boreham, Level 4 Jnr - Erica Gidley-Baird, Level 3 - Gracie Quinn, Level 2 - Hallie O'Brien, Level 1 - Olivia Kerr.
Bachali unfortunately couldn't compete due to a sprained abductor but was there volunteering.
