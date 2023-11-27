'A dream come true': North Tamworth strengthens its Fijian ties

Much like Australian rugby league, the game in Fiji is almost a way of life.
And with their two newest Fijian signings, the North Tamworth Bears have added not only decades' worth of experience in the game, but a family flavour as well.
Last week, the club announced that Jone Ratulevu and Marika Tutu were the latest from the small Pacific nation to officially become Bears.
The cousins both hail from the small village of Korovisilou, which is nestled on the south coast of Viti Levu about an hour's drive from Suva, the Fijian capital.
"We watch the Australian footy back at home on TV, we love the footy," Tutu said.
"We love to come and play in Australia, it's like a dream come true," Ratulevu added.
Ratulevu and Tutu have been in Australia for roughly six months and a year respectively. They are employed at Thomas Foods International, and have secured four-year contracts to work in the country.
Both men grew up playing rugby league. They were introduced to the sport at eight years old through school, and continued for their village team, the Vusu Raiders, as they got older.
Upon arriving in Tamworth, they reached out to North Tamworth on Facebook.
"One of our brothers was playing here last year," Tutu said.
At 28, Ratulevu has compiled an impressive resume of representative rugby league, including selection for the Eastern Blues in the Fijian State of Origin.
In a letter of reference written by the Raiders and sent to the Leader by the Bears, Ratulevu is described as "a well-disciplined player, dedicated to his training, and possesses good leadership skills".
And though North Tamworth head coach, Paul Boyce, isn't sure exactly where either Ratulevu or Tutu will fit into their plans for 2024 yet, he said the club has a good relationship with its Fijian players.
"One thing that we want to do at Norths is make it a club for everyone," Boyce said.
"We've had a lot of success with some of the Fijian boys in the past. I think in our grand final side [this year], we had three ... the overseas guys are coming over more often, and we certainly want to make sure they feel welcome here and can call Norths home."
