Douglas takes home top gong as Tamworth honours its sporting stars

Jake Douglas has powered his way to more accolades.
The CrossFit savant is Tamworth's Sports Star of the Year for 2023.
Douglas was also named the Senior Sports Star of the Year when the Tamworth Regional Sports Awards were held at the West Tamworth League Club on Friday, November 24.
The annual awards recognise the city's proud and strong sporting culture and the achievements of individuals, teams and organisations across the Tamworth region.
Douglas' win came on the back of a huge last six months for the Snake Athletic proprietor, punctuated by achieving the goal he's poured his heart, and blood, sweat and tears, into for the last eight years - to compete in the CrossFit Games.
Held in Madison, Wisconsin, in August, Douglas was one of only two Australians competing against the 40 best CrossFit athletes in the world.
Jermain Walford was another of the big winners on the night with the touch football and rugby league coach picking up the Coach of the Year and Local Achiever gongs.
Young fustal and soccer talent Jorja Roach was acknowledged as the Junior Sports Star of the Year.
Roach's achievements in 2023 included being involved in the Northern NSW Northern NSW Football Talented Sport Program and representing Australia in the under 17s Futsal Youth Championships in Las Vegas and helping them finish fourth and also saw her named the Northern Inland Academy of Sport Female Athlete of the Year in September.
She has also been selected in the national female youth futsal team to tour Chile in May 2024.
Bodybuilder Mark Cafe was awarded the Cara Hickson Award for Special Achievement.
Cafe's story is an inspiring one: at age 60 he realised his dream of winning a state and national title, winning the International Natural Bodybuilding Association of Australia over 60s division at both the state and national competitions.
The Tamworth Public School PSSA Tennis Knockout team were crowned the Junior Sports Team of the Year.
Not only did the awesome foursome of Anja Martin, Eddie Martin, Zoe Savovski and Zac Parkinson become the first team from Tamworth to reach the finals of the Victor J Kelly Championships but they aced their rivals to bring home the silverware.
The Doug Walters Cup-winning Tamworth over 50s cricket team were selected by the judges as the Senior Sports Team of the Year, while the Tamworth & District Water Polo Association picked up the Sport Development Award and long-time Tamworth Swans servant Josh McKenzie received the Ken McKenzie Award for Services to Sport.
HONOUR ROLL
