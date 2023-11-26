Companionship and camaraderie, canines help veterans adjust to civvy life

Veterans Jim Crosbie and Kate Ponto are part of Tamworth's growing community of self-trained assistance dog handlers.
The duo shared how their dogs Calista and Pepper have helped them adjust to civilian life post-service, starting with how they got trained up in the first place.
"Self-training for assistance dogs is a thing, and here it's just been handed down. One person helps another person, helps another person," Mr Crosbie said.
"I suppose helping the next person out is a bit of a therapy for everybody."
But as assistance dogs become more common, Ms Ponto says it's important for the community to be aware of some simple do's and don'ts.
"It's the same rules as a guide dog, you don't pat them and stuff while they're working," she said.
Specially-trained assistance dogs have proven effective in helping veterans manage symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Assistance dogs support their handlers in a variety of ways from alerting to specific triggers to more general emotional support.
One of the ways assistance dogs help is by acting as a buffer and creating space, but Ms Ponto says she's experienced the opposite in Tamworth.
"She puts her jacket on and it's like she becomes a magnet for pats and hellos," she said.
Interacting with a dog that is working could put its owner in harm's way and should be avoided unless the handler has given permission.
Assistance dogs might act playful at home, but when the vest is on they've got a job to do.
Returning home following a medical discharge last year hasn't been easy for Ms Ponto.
While her assistance dog Pepper has been a lifesaver, she says she wishes more people were aware of the rules about dogs in vests.
For example, Ms Ponto says she was barred from entry into a hotel while Pepper was with her.
"We tried to explain to them about assistance dogs but they said it didn't matter, I wasn't welcome, no dogs allowed," Ms Ponto said.
Businesses have been required by law to allow exceptions for assistance dogs for more than 30 years under the Federal Disability Discrimination Act.
Unfortunately cases of assistance dog handlers being turned away are still fairly common as some business owners are unaware of what the law requires.
Ms Ponto said the most frustrating part about the experience was the fact that a short time before, she had been in hospital for five weeks with Pepper by her side for every second.
"To be kicked out of a motel I'm trying to stay in for one night, while I'm allowed to go into a hospital with her, you'd think it would be different," Ms Ponto said.
Certified assistance dogs are required by law to be clean and groomed, have extensive and ongoing training, including toilet training, and have accreditation.
For Ms Ponto and Mr Crosbie getting their dogs accreditation is the easy part.
Both are members of Young Diggers, an organisation that trains assistance dogs and offers support services for veterans returning to civilian life.
Young Diggers sends people from Brisbane down to Tamworth as needed to conduct the Public Access Test (PAT).
Self-trained canines must pass the PAT every year to keep their assistance dog accreditation.
Ms Ponto and Mr Crosbie both say it takes a lot of time and effort to train their dogs, but thankfully they receive support through the Young Diggers and the camaraderie of Tamworth's veteran community.
"It can take months or years," Ms Ponto said.
"It's not for everybody. It's a really big commitment," Mr Crosbie agreed.
For veterans interested in training up their dogs, Mr Crosbie said getting your pup through basic obedience training is the best way to start.
He said the best place in Tamworth to get started was Oxley Dog Club.
The club has a good facility and a well-established link with Young Diggers for when the canine-in-training is ready for the next step.
"Oxley Dog Club has given us a home and a facility where we can train," Mr Crosbie said.
For the rest of us it's important to remember that if a dog has a jacket on it means that dog is on duty.
Let the dog do its job and resist distracting it (no matter how cute it is).
