'It was a perfectly executed front-running drive there': Ison wins on QLD return

Rising Tamworth reinswoman Emma Ison capped a short return to the Sunshine State by driving a winner around 'The Triangle'.
The 22-year-old's victory behind the Trent Moffat-prepared Shadys Cullect at the Thursday, November 23 meeting, was the seventh of her career in the sulky.
She previously tasted success around the Redcliffe circuit with Overthemoon - who is trained by her father Andrew - in late February of last year.
Ison previously lived in Queensland but over the last couple of months has returned to NSW.
Shadys Cullect has struck form in recent times, scoring for the second consecutive week around the Peninsula-based track.
"It was great to drive a winner for Trent, he has always been a good friend of mine," Ison said.
"It was really good I could get it done for him."
Beginning from an inside draw, Ison and race favourite Shadys Cullect were able to hold the lead throughout to score by two metres.
The voice of harness racing in Queensland Chris Barsby praised the drive from Ison in the call.
"It was a perfectly executed front-running drive there," Barsby said.
"They went at a very steady tempo."
Shadys Cullect has become a Redcliffe specialist, winning all of her eight career races at the venue, for trainer and breeder Moffat.
"She used to give me a hand and I knew she was coming up so I thought I would give her a drive," Moffat said about Ison.
Since relocating back to NSW, Ison has been working and driving for her brother Tom, and at the most recent Tamworth meeting collected a winner behind Stilton for trainer Dwayne Brown.
Meanwhile preparations are in full swing for Tamworth's Carnival of Cups meeting in January.
This week it was announced that Adam Brand will headline the entertainment line-up with a free and exclusive Australia Day performance.
The January 26 show will be his only show on the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Week program.
He will be supported by emerging star Bella Mackenzie and chart-topping trio Southbound xo.
Their performances will complement a landmark race night for the Tamworth Harness Racing Club, with the running of the time-honoured Golden Guitar Final and the newly-created Tamworth Cup.
"I can't wait to be headlining the Carnival of Cups meeting Tamworth. It is a special place to be during Country Music Week and it's just going to go to another level trackside on Australia Day," Brand said.
You can register for your free ticket by clicking here.
