Uncharted waters: History made as Gavin steps up to steer the Pirates ship

Maryjane Gavin wants her legacy as president to be as a good president; not Pirates' first female president.
The mother-of-three became the first woman to hold the position in the club's 60+plus-year history when she was elected to replace Mark Gallienne at the recent AGM.
Only the second woman to head a Central North club, after Lou Wilson (Inverell), the significance of her appointment though wasn't something Gavin, or 'MJ' as she is known around the rugby traps, was really conscious of.
"I never really gave that a thought until, I got a few congratulations messages on Sunday afternoon, and someone had put that in there," she said.
"And then someone rang and asked."
She didn't really know to answer them, but later learned she was.
Not that it makes any difference as far as she's concerned.
She doesn't see herself as a trailblazer; she just wants to do the best job she can.
"Probably as a good president rather than the first female (president)," she said when asked how she wants to be remembered.
Initially when she was approached about throwing her hat in the ring, with Gallienne not wanting to go around again, she wasn't quite sure.
But after thinking about it and discussing it with her family she decided to put her hand up.
"It's more like a second family, I spend so much time here, so it was like my way of giving back I suppose," Gavin said, adding that they have got a "very good group" on the board and it is a "very supportive club".
Described by St Mark's Preschool, where she has worked since 2012, as "a ball of energy who injects lots of fun into our centre frequently", has ingrained herself as a popular figure around the club since daughter Tomi joined the under 14s in 2020.
Not one to just stand on the sidelines, in that time Gavin has thrown herself into various roles including managing the women's side for the past two seasons and the men's side the just-completed season.
She comes into the presidency role well-accustomed with the ins-and-outs of operating a club.
She was previously vice-president of the Tamworth Tri-Colours and has been involved on committees and boards pretty much since Harry, who is the eldest of her three kids, started playing rugby league with Collegians.
"I just see it as that's where my kids are and I have to help out," she said.
Hailing from Trangie originally, Gavin, who professed to being a lifelong NRL supporter, lobbed in Tamworth about 15 years ago after husband Richard got a work transfer.
Prior to that out at Bourke for seven years, which she really enjoyed, and then Gilgandra for a time, the move to Tamworth has been "great", she said, particularly for Harry, Tomi and youngest son Archie, who is in Year 10 at Farrer.
She will lead a new-look Pirates committee with Dale Scott coming on board as secretary and David Barnett treasurer, while Amie Simpson, Miah O'Sullivan, Joe Stolker and Brendan Rixon have joined the board.
As for her vision for 2024, one thing she spoke about was wanting to do "a lot more community engagement".
In that respect she is already throwing herself right into it, being part of the club's Movember team.
