The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Peter Allen's 'Tenterfield Saddler' property sold

LR
By Lydia Roberts
November 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield Saddler was made famous by Australian entertainer Peter Allen, whose grandfather, George Woolnough, owned the site and worked as a saddler. Photo supplied.
Tenterfield Saddler was made famous by Australian entertainer Peter Allen, whose grandfather, George Woolnough, owned the site and worked as a saddler. Photo supplied.

A VICTORIAN company supplying equine equipment has bought Tenterfield's "No. 1 tourist spot", the Tenterfield Saddler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.