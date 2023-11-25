Peter Allen's 'Tenterfield Saddler' property sold

A VICTORIAN company supplying equine equipment has bought Tenterfield's "No. 1 tourist spot", the Tenterfield Saddler.
WeatherBeeta bought the business from the Meldon family after the semi-museum and shop was offered for sale earlier this year.
Asking price was listed as $1.7 million by online real estate company, australianbusinesssales.com. Lloyds Corporate Brokers managed the sale.
Tenterfield Saddler was made famous by Australian entertainer Peter Allen, who recorded a song of the same name in 1970.
Allen was born in Tenterfield and his grandfather, George Woolnough, worked as a saddler.
Woolnough bought the building in High Street in 1908 and made saddles and other equine equipment there until he retired in 1960.
A number of other saddlers operated the shop until it was bought by Brisbane-based couple Brian and Lana Meldon.
They trademarked the Tenterfield Saddler name and also bought the old Exchange Hotel in Tenterfield, renaming it the Tenterfield Saddler Hotel.
Meldon opened a number of Tenterfield Saddler concept stores on the Gold Coast and at Breakfast Creek Wharf in Brisbane.
In Tenterfield, the original saddlery morphed into a semi-museum, as well as a shop.
Brian Meldon died in 2021 and the family decided to sell the site, which includes 705 square metres of land and in-store stock.
he family also sold a range of trademarks, including the name and the logo, which features a silhouette of a stockman, based on the statue outside the Stockman's Hall of Fame in Longreach, Queensland.
The 161-year-old building is classified by the National Trust and remains in its original condition.
Tenterfield deputy mayor John Macnish said Council was delighted the shop had been sold and would remain open.
"It's our No. 1 tourist spot and attracts people from all over," Cr Macnish said.
WeatherBeeta did not respond to inquiries.
