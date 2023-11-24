Carols return to Bicentennial Park with festive gusto

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly under way and Tamworth residents are being invited to get into the spirit of the season with the return of Carols in the Park next month.
Bicentennial Park will be a hive of activity, with a huge line-up of local and visiting artists set to entertain the crowd, from Country Music star Hayley Jensen, local blues talent Buddy Knox, the Voice contestant Alex Jeans, Tammy Clark, Liz and Ella Murray, Indiana Rose, Lawson Thompson, Cassandra Karpinski, to the Dungowan Public School and artists who appeared in the recent Capers event.
There will also be a choice of food vendors, glow sticks and candles for the family and of course, a visit from the jolly gentleman himself.
The event is being presented by newly-formed organisation, Riseup Tamworth and funds raised on the night will support the local Ronald McDonald House.
Riseup Tamworth was created to support the local community through a range of fundraising events aimed at families and disability services.
The organisation is starting with Carols in the Park and in the new year will look to support other community organisations with their fundraising, said Riseup Tamworth President, Tim Simpson.
"With rising costs of living, local families will be certain to enjoy this free event, with sponsorship funds going back to the local community," Mr Simpson said.
"We're anticipating a huge crowd for this traditional event and are thrilled that we could bring it back to Bicentennial Park with the support of McDonalds Tamworth, radio 88.9/96.3fm, and support from a wide range of Tamworth businesses.
"We are hoping to bring the community together, to get into the festive spirit, and hopefully present Ronald McDonald House with an awesome contribution to help them assist kids and families in need of accommodation and support."
Ronald McDonald House Manager, Rhiannon Curtis, said they have had their busiest year to date, with occupancy increasing 20 per cent so far this year, so this community support is very welcome.
Carols in the Park is being held in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, December 16, from 6pm.
The event is also being supported by the Inland Café, Level Electrical, Silver Lining Disability and Peel Valley Tiles.
