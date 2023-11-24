Physie youngsters embracing opportunity to perform on the national stage

The nationals stage beckons for a handful of young Tamworth BJP Physie Club members.
Following impressive and consistent performances at the recent New England Zone competition, 15 dancers will perform at the Junior National Finals at the Quaycentre at Homebush (State Sports Centre) on Saturday November 25.
Callie Bolton is the youngest of the contingent and will compete in the six years section after placing fourth at the zone championships.
Abbie Porter (second) will fly the flag in the seven years, while Lucy Shaw (first), Layla Bevan (second) and Bethany Bolton (fourth) will perform in the eight years.
Layla Sumner (first) and Alexis Bartlett (second) are ready to grace the floor in the nine years section, Nellie Starr (third), Willow Bird (fourth) and Cadence Clark (fifth) the 10 years and Indianna Porter (first) and Clancy Bates (fourth) the 11 years.
After filling the top three places at the zone carnival, Isabella Porter (first), Ruby Hansen (second) and Ruby Chapman (third) will meanwhile compete in the 12 years.
The performers will showcase their technique and talent in a variety of choreographed contemporary dances, designed to be performed with strength, grace, flexibility and confidence.
All are embracing the opportunity to perform at the national level in front of a large audience, and have since the zone event been working hard in their weekly lessons to ensure that they are performance ready for the pinnacle event.
Teachers Holly Bolton, Taylor Johnston and Tracy Johnston have prepared the girls for their competition, and are confident that they will enjoy all the nationals experience has to offer.
