MATES in Construction golf day tees off in Tamworth

The weather gods were smiling on 120 keen golfers who teed off in support of their mates on Friday.
The GJ Gardner Homes Charity Golf Day at the Tamworth Golf Club raised funds for MATES in Construction, a community-driven initiative dedicated to combating alarmingly high suicide rates in the Australian construction industry, with over 190 Australian construction workers taking their own lives each year.
Local tradies and subcontractors doing their bit to show their support for the cause by picking up the clubs.
GJ Gardner's Emily and Jeremy Bainbridge said the event saw an "excellent turnout".
"One hundred and twenty players today, tradies, clubs, the local publican" all turning out for the cause, Ms Bainbridge said.
"It looks like we're going to have an excellent turnout and it looks like we got the break in the weather we needed too," Mr Bainbridge said.
And while it was a serious event there was plenty of fun to be had on the day.
There was a $3000 prize on offer for a hole-in-one. The event also featured contests for the nearest to the pin and longest drive.
Brad Parker, CEO of MATES in Construction NSW, said community support for these sorts of initiatives is vital and also much appreciated.
"Events like the GJ Gardner Homes Charity Golf Day are vital in our fight against the mental health crisis in the construction industry," Mr Parker said.
"The involvement of the Tamworth community is a powerful statement of solidarity and commitment to this cause."
