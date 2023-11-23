Uralla Golf Club secures future after vote for amalgamation

A GOLF club with a 100-year history is set to amalgamate with Armidale Servies to cement its future in the region.
Armidale Servies and Uralla Golf Club members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the amalgamation.
The strategic partnership with a prominent and successful club, ensures the golf club will not only continue to thrive but also strengthen its role as a vital community hub.
This amalgamation is a commitment from both clubs to preserve the legacy and importance of Uralla, which has played a pivotal role in the lives of golf enthusiasts and community members for the past 100 years.
"This amalgamation secures a prosperous future for Uralla Golf Club. Our traditions and heritage will be preserved, and we are excited about the enhanced opportunities this partnership will bring," club president Darrell Carson said.
The golf club has been a hub for social gatherings and community events, and by joining forces with Armidale Servies, it enhances its capacity to serve not only its members but also the wider community.
The amalgamation provides much-needed financial stability.
Smaller clubs often face financial challenges, and this partnership ensures that it can continue to operate and serve its members well into the future.
After the amalgamation is complete, the Uralla Golf Club name will be retained.
However, operational control and management will be transferred to Armidale Servies.
The traditions, amenities, culture, facilities, and memorabilia that define the golf club will be maintained by the amalgamated club.
The board of the amalgamated club will be constituted by the board of Armidale Servies.
"Armidale Servies is honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of Uralla Golf Club on behalf of the members and the wider community," chief executive Scott Sullivan said.
"We are dedicated to this community facility and will be endeavouring to grow the sport of golf, while contributing to the club's continued operational success."
