Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

Since my last column, I've attended the Local Government NSW Annual Conference at Rosehill Gardens with Deputy Mayor Judy Coates and Councillors Mark Rodda and Helen Tickle.
It was a great event with some robust discussions from Councils across the state.
You may recall we submitted a motion calling on the NSW State Government to address the impact of cats on wildlife by amending the Companion Animals Act, however due to the volume of motions it was not addressed during the conference, and will instead be considered by the LGNSW executive.
Some great news I can share though is Tamworth will be hosting the conference in November 2024.
This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our beautiful region and its unique blend of arts and culture, strong equine community and natural beauty.
Hosting the conference will see over 200 delegates travel to Tamworth, bringing a substantial economic boost to our region.
I'd also like to take a moment to recognise the team behind the Toyota Country Music Festival, which recently won the gold award for Major Festivals and Events at the NSW Tourism Awards.
We're very proud of our Festival, and it's fantastic to see the work that goes in behind the scenes recognised with this achievement.
This week the nominees for the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards were announced, and I congratulate the nominees.
Events such as this really kick off the countdown to January, with the Festival starting in just eight weeks.
We also must congratulate our Tamworth Urban Street Tree Advisory Committee who won a Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Award at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Town Sustainable Communities 2023 Awards.
The Committee works tirelessly to green our community, and this award follows recognition earlier in the year from the Australian Institute of Horticulture.
