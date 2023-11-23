Artists and performer named Tamworth's 'Local Legend of the Year'

Local Gomeroi man Kayleb Waters-Sampson is Tamworth Regional Council's Local Legend of the Year for 2023.
The award finalists and winners were announced during a ceremony held in the Tamworth Community Centre on Thursday, November 23, before a strong, and supportive crowd.
Mr Waters-Sampson is a Tamworth-based artist and performer, a member of the Gomeroi Dance Company, and passionate about giving back and sharing culture with members of his community and beyond.
A cultural mentor for the Gomeroi Culture Academy, Mr Waters-Sampson delivers cultural content across NSW including well-being programs, mentoring, and traditional art, dance, and artefact workshops.
Mr Waters-Sampson also won the Excellence in Visual Arts Award (community or individual).
Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor Helen Tickle said the Local Legends Awards recognised the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals, organisations, and communities within the Tamworth region.
"Volunteers keep our community running, and help to make it the place that it is," Cr Tickle said. "We appreciate our volunteers and this is just a small way of acknowledging what they contribute to our community."
The 2023 winners came from across the spectrum of local volunteers.
The Youth Volunteer of the Year Award (24 years and under) was won by Oxley High School student, Elle Woods.
Elle has made voluntary contributions to Tamworth Youth Advisory Council, Oxley High School, Legacy, Oxley Vale Public School, ZONTA Women's Club, Fiesta La Peel Food Festival and Breast Cushion Making. She also attended the Rotary RYPEN Leadership Camps in 2022 and 2023.
The Adult Volunteer of the Year Award (25 to 64 years) went to Breanna McFadyen for her extensive volunteer hours in the dance and visual arts space.
Ms McFadyen has worked with the Creative Arts in Public Education Regional Spectacular (CAPERS), the Tamworth Musical Society, Northwest Regional Dance Fest Creative Team and is coordinator of the Rural North Dance Ensembles. She has also contributed as a volunteer for Batyr Mental Health.
Tamworth Legacy president Greg Roese was announced the Adult Volunteer of the Year Award (65 +) for more than four decades of support for Legacy Australia.
This year, Mr Roese led the local Legacy Australia centenary celebrations, as well as Tamworth Legacy's 75 years celebrations, and the Tamworth leg of the Legacy torch relay.
Tamworth Tenpins and More won the the Access Award (business or community). The business runs three weekly programs which are designed to promote inclusion within the disability community. These include the Special Olympics, Tuesday Disabled League and Wednesday Quiet Hour.
The Access Award (individual) was won by Ann Peters, for her work providing an allied health service offering home visits as well as clinical consultations in the region.
Danilelle Northey received the Community Inclusion Award (community and/or individual), for her work organising the annual Links for Life Disability Expo in Tamworth for more than 15 years.
The event brings together more than 90 service providers from throughout the New England and North West to showcase services and supports available to individuals with an injury, illness or disability.
The Excellence in Sustainability Award (community or individual) was received by Penny Milson for her passionate work as member of Tamworth Regional Landcare Association.
Ms Milson also supports coordinating the volunteers who care for Currawong Park, and champions sustainability through projects supporting local biodiversity. She has also worked extensively with local government regarding cat control and reducing the impacts on our native species through changes to the Companion Animal Act.
Robyn Bourke won the Excellence in Performing Arts Award (community and/or individual), for more than 30 years involvement in community theatre in Tamworth either on stage or as a choreographer.
Ms Bourke has been a life member of Tamworth Musical Society (TMS), committee member and wardrobe mistress and wardrobe team member for more than 10 years. She has been involved with more than 50 TMS productions and Tamworth Dramatic Society.
